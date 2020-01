BUILD-UP: @MKSZhandball 🇭🇺 have been one of the stand-out teams of the tournament, but today they meet world 🥈 medallists @NORhandball 🇳🇴. Will youth or experience triumph?#ehfeuro2020 #dreamwinremember

LIVE at 18:15 CET: https://t.co/kaaPongYqG pic.twitter.com/v3MEPRs2va