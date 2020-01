BUILD-UP: In Group D, it's the 3rd meeting between @FRAHandball 🇫🇷 & @AndebolPortugal 🇵🇹 in a year, with each winning 1 match. France might be more experienced, but don't write Portugal off. #ehfeuro2020 #dreamwinremember

LIVE at 18:15 CET: https://t.co/bLCzeI8MRB pic.twitter.com/f8eO4RpV4d