BUILD-UP: It's Sunday, so an earlier start & what a match to throw off with: @AndebolPortugal 🇵🇹 vs @HSI_Iceland 🇮🇸! Here's how goalkeepers Alfredo Quintana & @BjoggiGustavs' stats stack up 🧐 #ehfeuro2020 #dreamwinremember

LIVE at 14:00 CET: https://t.co/V3L1n5Zzce pic.twitter.com/bv1NpLqvbQ